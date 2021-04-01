Azerbaijani MPs to observe parliamentary election in Bulgaria

By Trend





Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on labor and social policy Musa Guliyev and head of the working group for the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria inter-parliamentary relations Rauf Aliyev will leave for the capital of Bulgaria – Sofia on April 2 to observe the parliamentary election in this country, Trend reports on April 1 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Guliyev will observe the election through the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, Aliyev - through the Azerbaijani parliament.

The MPs will visit a number of polling stations and observe the activity of voters on the day of the election, which will be held on April 4.

The visit will end on April 6.