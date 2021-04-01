TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani MPs to observe parliamentary election in Bulgaria

01 April 2021 [16:39] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on labor and social policy Musa Guliyev and head of the working group for the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria inter-parliamentary relations Rauf Aliyev will leave for the capital of Bulgaria – Sofia on April 2 to observe the parliamentary election in this country, Trend reports on April 1 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Guliyev will observe the election through the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, Aliyev - through the Azerbaijani parliament.

The MPs will visit a number of polling stations and observe the activity of voters on the day of the election, which will be held on April 4.

The visit will end on April 6.

