President Aliyev receives senior officials from Turkish technology companies

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Chief Technology Officer of Turkey’s Baykar Makina company Selcuk Bayraktar and Chairman of Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASELSAN Haluk Gorgun.

Earlier on April 2, Selcuk Bayraktar, the creator of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles that played an important role in the victory in the Patriotic War, announced his arrival in Azerbaijan on his official Twitter account.

"Greetings to all from Jan Azerbaijan! Today in Baku we visited the grave of late [Azerbaijani President] Heydar Aliyev, our martyrs. May the souls of our martyrs rest in peace. Together we breathed in the wonderful air of our brotherhood. Long live the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood!" he wrote.

story will be updated







