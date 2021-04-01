Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign 2021-22 cooperation programme

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and Tajikistan have signed a cooperation programme for 2021-2022, the Foreign Ministry has reported on its website.

The signing ceremony took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the 9th ministerial conference “Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process” in Dushanbe.

The two ministers discussed prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Tajik cooperation in a number of areas. The Tajik minister thanked Azerbaijan for support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for its support and assistance in transit during the pandemic.



The sides stressed the importance of developing relations between the two countries' foreign ministries, as well as mutual support in bilateral and international formats, expanding bilateral ties in the fields of economy, trade, transport, education and culture. Thus, the importance of establishing direct air links, as well as the importance of developing relations between ADA University and higher education institutions of Tajikistan was noted. They also discussed holding mutual cultural days. Bayramov invited his counterpart from Tajikistan to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Earlier, at his meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Minister Bayramov briefed the president about the current regional situation, including the destruction caused by Armenia on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, damages inflicted on Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, as well as the work implemented by the Azerbaijani government to rebuild and restore these territories. The sides also discussed the comprehensive development of ties.

The "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" is a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey, launched in 2011. This format is a platform for political dialogue and regional cooperation to promote stability, peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region as a whole. The participants in the Istanbul Process are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and the UAE.