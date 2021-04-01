Azerbaijan praises partnership with ICESCO

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The secretary-general of the Azerbaijan National Commission for ICESCO (Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), Vasif Eyvazzadeh, has praised the country's cooperation with ICESCO.

In his speech at the 41st session of the ICESCO Executive Council, Eyvazzadeh focused on the UN declaration of 2021 as the "International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development", startups and new project platforms. He also made a report on the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO.

The 41st session of the ICESCO Executive Council, also joined by Azerbaijan, reviewed reports about ICESCO's activities for 2019-20 and many key documents, namely the organization’s enhanced vision, the draft ICESCO Chair Regulations and much more.

Azerbaijan and ICESCO have been enjoying successful partnership in education, culture and science since 1991.

These relations have entered into a new stage after Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded as ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador on November 24, 2006.

Mehriban Aliyeva was honoured for her services in the development of education and dialogue between civilizations.

The country also closely cooperates with various ICESCO organizations, including the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, etc.

Over the past years, Azerbaijan and ICESCO have built strong ties, based on common values.

The visit of the ICESCO delegation to Azerbaijan early in January was an important step in this direction. Moreover, ICESCO has proposed to declare Shusha as the capital of the Islamic world.

Azerbaijan implemented numerous international projects with ICESCO. Baku (2009) and Nakhchivan (2018) were named the Capital of Islamic Culture.

Azerbaijan's capital hosted the meeting of the ICESCO culture ministers in 2009. The 12th General Conference and the 36th meeting of the ICESCO Executive Board were held as well.

ICESCO is also one of the main partners of the Baku Process initiated by President Ilham Aliyev and adopted by the United Nations. The organization has been an official partner in the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in 2011.

The organization will also assist Azerbaijan in the restoration of monuments destroyed as a result of Armenian aggression. Training courses will be organized for specialists in this field.