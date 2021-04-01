Pakistani military delegation visits Azerbaijan’s military educational institutions

By Trend





A delegation led by Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Air Marshal Aamir Masood visited the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Pakistani delegation is on a working visit to Baku.

The Pakistani delegation was informed about the role of military educational institutions in the victory of the Azerbaijani troops in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, the reforms carried out in the field of army development, as well as the applying the best practices of the world's leading countries in Azerbaijan’s military education system.

During the meetings with the leadership of military educational institutions, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed.



