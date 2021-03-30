Work on restoration of Shusha Castle underway

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayiklova

The State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture has started the planning and design work to restore Azerbaijan's cultural center Shusha.

The restoration and conservation of Shusha Castle walls is one of the main projects in this direction.

Erich Pummer, the head of the world-famous Austrian restoration company Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH, was hired as a consultant for the restoration of the Shusha Castle walls and the Ganja Gate.

At the first stage of restoration work, the stones from which the Shusha Castle and the Ganja Gate were cleaned of cement-sand plaster used in recent years. The gaps between the stones were filled with lime-sand mortar in accordance with international conservation standards.

In addition, an inscription with the name of the city that existed at one time was restored, which was dismantled by Armenian invaders during the occupation.

Built in the mountains, the city of Shusha is known as the cradle of Azerbaijani history and culture.

Every corner to be visited in Shusha will meet you with another historical touch.

Azerbaijan liberated the city after 28 years of the Armenian occupation on November 8.

Shusha Castle is considered one of the city's most iconic monuments. The historical core was named "Panahabad fortress".

In 1753, Panah Ali Khan enacted a decree on reconstruction of Shusha Castle amid unfavorable geographical position of Bayat and Shahbulag castles. So, the center of the Karabakh khanate was transferred to Shusha Castle.

The castle has a strategically favorable location. The monument is constructed in the Arran style of architecture.

Mainly the local stone, lime and yolk mixture were used in construction of the Shusha castle.

Shusha Castle walls were built with four gates. The main gate was facing north towards the road to Ganja, and was therefore named Ganja Gate.

The Ganja Gate bears architectural importance and is often mentioned among other significant 279 attributes of the Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

A battle tower is placed on the walls of the fortress for every 50 meters. During the attack of Iran's Agha Mohammad Khan Qajar, the walls of the fortress collapsed as a result of artillery fire.

By the order of Ibrahimkhalil khan, the Irevan gate was built to ensure the security of the city.

At close quarters of the castle there is a bridge known as Gala Bridge. Four castle gates were built in order to connect Shusha with the outside world.

The names of Ganja, Aghoghlan and Irevan gates have survived to our time. However, the name and the location of the fourth gate are unknown.

That gate is supposed to be removed during reconstruction of the castle walls by Ibrahimkhalil Khan.