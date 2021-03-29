CNN Turk broadcasts documentary on Second Karabakh War

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The end of the 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories is still being thoroughly and extensively investigated by the world’s leading media, Azertag has reported.

The report noted that the CNN Turk channel had broadcasted a documentary titled “What Happened in 44 days in Karabakh?”

The documentary, authored by the channel’s correspondent Fulya Ozturk, tells about the counter-offensive operations conducted by the Azerbaijani Army to liberate the occupied territories.

Moreover, the film, presented to the audience, reflects the important moments from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s messages to the nation made throughout the 44-day war and interviews with the media.

The film tells about the causes of the Great Patriotic War, the beginning and end of it and the real battle scenes.

Footage from the Victory Parade in Baku was shown at the end of the documentary, which reflects the military and political process of forcing aggressor Armenia to capitulate and to withdraw the remaining occupying forces from Azerbaijan’s territories.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.