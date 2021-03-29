YASHAT Foundation sends more war veterans to Turkey for treatment

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation that was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during the Second Karabakh War, sent 27 more seriously injured war veterans to Turkey for treatment, the foundation reported on March 29.

In Turkey, the appropriate process of examination, treatment and rehabilitation of veterans will continue, while the foundation will monitor their treatment process until their full recovery.

The foundation also provides medicines for the treatment of wounded war veterans in the coming months.

To date, 24 war veterans have been sent to Turkey for treatment. The treatment of four of them has already been successfully completed and they have returned home.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the Yashat Foundation helps families of soldiers killed and injured during the 2020 Karabakh War.

The newly-established foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of March 29, the foundation has collected over AZN 30.5 million ($17.9M).



