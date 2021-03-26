Anti-tank units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan hold special training

By Trend





The anti-tank units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army are holding special training, considering the experience gained during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

At the first stage of the training, shooting training was held at the Simulation Center of the Nakhchivan Garrison.

The skills of the anti-tank units were tested at the second stage, devoted to the improvement of the tactical, technical and special training of personnel, as well as methodological skills.



