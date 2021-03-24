More Azerbaijani enterprises allowed to export tomatoes to Russia

By Trend

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (FSA) and relevant structures continue to take joint measures to remove restrictions on the export of tomatoes and apples from the country to Russia, Trend reports referring to a source in the FSA.

According to the source, as a result of negotiations on this issue between the FSA and Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), as well as joint video monitorings carried out on the households and examination of samples taken from the products it was made decision to allow exporting tomatoes to Russia from eight Azerbaijani enterprises since March 24, 2021.

The companies which were allowed to export tomatoes are AGRICOLA LLC, SHAMS BOTANIKA LLC, AQROSTORM LLC, BAHRA-2010 LLC, YASIL RANCO LLC, SOUTH TRADING LLC, EKO-GRUP 2018 LLC and an enterprise owned by Maharram Aliyev.

To date, Rosselkhoznadzor permitted 82 enterprises to import tomatoes to Russia. Currently, the export potential of the enterprises that are allowed to export tomatoes to Russia is 236,948 tons, which makes up 131.6 percent of the 179,956 tons of tomato products exported to Russia in 2020.