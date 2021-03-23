Summit of Turkic Council to be held via videoconference

By Trend





The summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), scheduled for March 31, 2021 in Kazakhstan's Turkestan city, will be held via videoconference, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

"Due to the pandemic situation, the Kazakh side made a decision to hold an unofficial summit of the Turkic Council via videoconference. The CCTS Secretariat was officially notified of this decision," the MFA said.

As previously reported, the summit will be attended by all the heads of state of the CCTS and the prime minister of Hungary, which is an observer in this organization.