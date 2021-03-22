Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President ?lham Aliyev has congratulated his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day.

In a congratulatory letter to the Pakistani president, Aliyev said: "It is on the occasion of the 23 March – Pakistan Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, your brotherly people."

He stressed that the Azerbaijani-Pakistani ties "stem from the will of our brotherly peoples bound with common historical, religious and cultural roots. The present high level of our strategic partnership relations, resting on such a solid foundation, is very gratifying".

Aliyev noted that the people of Azerbaijan greatly value Pakistan’s resolute and unequivocal position on the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and its unfaltering support and solidarity for its just cause.

"I attach particular significance to the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. I am confident that through our joint efforts, our inter-state relationship, based on mutual trust, support and solidarity, and our productive cooperation in bilateral and multilateral format will continue to progress and expand successfully," he added.

The head of state wished strong health, happiness and success to Alvi and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Pakistan.