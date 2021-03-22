TODAY.AZ / Politics

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

22 March 2021 [14:32] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

 Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 10.69 manat (0.4 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,951,09 manat, which is 1.3 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Mar. 8

-

Mar. 15

2,936.17

Mar. 9

2,871.46

Mar. 16

2,947.528

Mar. 10

2,913.05

Mar. 17

2,953.53

Mar. 11

2,943.53

Mar. 18

2,971.36

Mar. 12

2,922.33

Mar. 19

2,946.86

Average weekly

2,912.59

Average weekly

2,951.09

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.1046 manat (0.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.41 manat, which is 1.1 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Mar. 8

-

Mar. 15

44.1943

Mar. 9

43.101

Mar. 16

44.5851

Mar. 10

43.862

Mar. 17

44.0632

Mar. 11

44.5573

Mar. 18

44.9057

Mar. 12

44.1691

Mar. 19

44.2989

Average weekly

43.92

Average weekly

44.41

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 2.08 manat (0.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,060.073 manat, which is 2.3 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Mar. 8

-

Mar. 15

2,056.45

Mar. 9

1,961.57

Mar. 16

2,070.26

Mar. 10

1,975.69

Mar. 17

2,061.25

Mar. 11

2,064.34

Mar. 18

2,061.32

Mar. 12

2,053.64

Mar. 19

2,054.37

Average weekly

2,013.81

Average weekly

2,060.73

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 543.37 manat (13.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,253.85 manat, which is 7.7 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Mar. 8

-

Mar. 15

4,005.47

Mar. 9

3,955.93

Mar. 16

4,060.229

Mar. 10

3,920.08

Mar. 17

4,238.53

Mar. 11

3,930.77

Mar. 18

4,416.18

Mar. 12

3,990.14

Mar. 19

4,548.84

Average weekly

3,949.23

Average weekly

4,253.85


URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/204424.html

Print version

Views: 12

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also