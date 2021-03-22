Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Mar.8
1.7
Mar.15
1.7
Mar.9
1.7
Mar.16
1.7
Mar.10
1.7
Mar.17
1.7
Mar.11
1.7
Mar.18
1.7
Mar.12
1.7
Mar.19
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0058 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0286. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0242 (0.2 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Mar.8
-
Mar.15
2.0319
Mar.9
2.0158
Mar.16
2.0292
Mar.10
2.0198
Mar.17
2.0232
Mar.11
2.0278
Mar.18
2.0326
Mar.12
2.0342
Mar.19
2.0261
Average weekly
2.0244
Average weekly
2.0286
The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0003 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Mar.8
-
Mar.15
0.0232
Mar.9
0.0228
Mar.16
0.0233
Mar.10
0.023
Mar.17
0.0233
Mar.11
0.0231
Mar.18
0.023
Mar.12
0.0232
Mar.19
0.0229
Average weekly
0.023
Average weekly
0.0231
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0073 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2272. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0034 manat (1.5 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Mar.8
-
Mar.15
0.2246
Mar.9
0.2192
Mar.16
0.2256
Mar.10
0.2229
Mar.17
0.2268
Mar.11
0.2266
Mar.18
0.2269
Mar.12
0.2265
Mar.19
0.2319
Average weekly
0.2238
Average weekly
0.2272