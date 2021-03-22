TODAY.AZ / Politics

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

22 March 2021 [13:52] - TODAY.AZ

Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Mar.8

1.7

Mar.15

1.7

Mar.9

1.7

Mar.16

1.7

Mar.10

1.7

Mar.17

1.7

Mar.11

1.7

Mar.18

1.7

Mar.12

1.7

Mar.19

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0058 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0286. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0242 (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Mar.8

-

Mar.15

2.0319

Mar.9

2.0158

Mar.16

2.0292

Mar.10

2.0198

Mar.17

2.0232

Mar.11

2.0278

Mar.18

2.0326

Mar.12

2.0342

Mar.19

2.0261

Average weekly

2.0244

Average weekly

2.0286

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Mar.8

-

Mar.15

0.0232

Mar.9

0.0228

Mar.16

0.0233

Mar.10

0.023

Mar.17

0.0233

Mar.11

0.0231

Mar.18

0.023

Mar.12

0.0232

Mar.19

0.0229

Average weekly

0.023

Average weekly

0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0073 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2272. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0034 manat (1.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Mar.8

-

Mar.15

0.2246

Mar.9

0.2192

Mar.16

0.2256

Mar.10

0.2229

Mar.17

0.2268

Mar.11

0.2266

Mar.18

0.2269

Mar.12

0.2265

Mar.19

0.2319

Average weekly

0.2238

Average weekly

0.2272

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/204423.html

Print version

Views: 11

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also