Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $66.75 per barrel last week (from Mar.15 through Mar.19), having dropped by $2.17 (3.1 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $66.82 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $65.83 per barrel last week, decreasing by $2.28 (3.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $67.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.07.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $63.49 per barrel, showing a decrease of $2.13 (3.2 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $65.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.91.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $66.51 per barrel, which is $1.73 (2.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $68.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.72.
Oil grade/date
Mar.15, 2021
Mar.16, 2021
Mar.17, 2021
Mar.18, 2021
Mar.19, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$68.82
$68.18
$67.59
$65.17
$64
$66.75
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$67.96
$67.23
$66.66
$64.23
$63.07
$65.83
Urals (EX NOVO)
$65.42
$64.73
$64.45
$61.95
$60.91
$63.49
Brent Dated
$68.51
$67.97
$67.45
$64.92
$63.72
$66.51