Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD visit military hospital on occasion of Novruz holiday

21 March 2021 [10:18] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

On March 20, on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the leadership of the ministry laid flowers at the monument of national leader Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his memory.

The leadership of the ministry has met with veterans of the Patriotic War and other servicemen undergoing treatment at the hospital inquired about their health and the rehabilitation process, as well as wished them a speedy recovery and return to their duty stations.










