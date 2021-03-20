Azerbaijani MFA reacts to biased statement of Luxembourg's FM on Nagorno Karabakh

By Trend

The Press Service Department of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the comment of Luxembourg's Foreign Affairs Minister to the question on Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports citing the statement.

“This is not the first time that Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has made biased, completely unfounded statements about Azerbaijan that do not serve to ensure peace and stability in the region,” the ministry said.

“In response to questions from a member of the Luxembourg Parliament, Jean Asselborn repeated the thesis of Armenian propaganda,” Azerbaijani MFA said.

“Before commenting on the situation in other regions, it would be good for the Luxembourg Foreign Minister to at least get acquainted with the facts so as not to jeopardize the credibility of his country,” the statement said.