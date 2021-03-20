TODAY.AZ / Politics

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday

20 March 2021 [10:00] - TODAY.AZ

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the Novruz holiday.

Congratulations of Mehriban Aliyeva made a publication on her official Instagram page.

