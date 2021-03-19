By Azernews









By Vafa Ismayilova

The operational and tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani Army, which started on March 15, have ended, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on March 18, the Defence Ministry reported on its website.

During the exercises that were conducted in a mountain-wooded area with difficult terrain in line with the plan approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the main attention was focused on increasing the level of professionalism of personnel and military command and control bodies, use of combat vehicle, and other military equipment, as well as fulfilling training and combat missions to fight against terrorist detachments (groups) and illegal armed formations, and to conduct counter-terrorism operations.

During the exercises conducted in difficult conditions, the tasks of organizing the interoperability of various types of troops were accomplished successfully. Special attention was paid to improving the skills of troops command and control, as well as to combat, moral-psychological and logistic support.

According to evaluations, the troops fully achieved their goals. The military personnel has gained practical experience in the conduct of combat operations, and also demonstrated high field training.

The exercises that were held under the defence minister's leadership involved up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 100 tanks and other armoured vehicles, up to 200 missiles and various calibre artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 30 military aviation assets, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.