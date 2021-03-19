Azerbaijan shares updated info on mine explosion casualties in liberated lands

By Trend





After the Second Karabakh War, 15 cases of mine explosions were recorded in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Mahir Abbasov, Assistant to the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan for special assignments, said, Trend reports.

He noted that as a result of these explosions, 14 civilians were killed, 16 people were injured.

“Since the beginning of the Second Karabakh War, 109 have been deliberately killed, 470 people have suffered. To date, a total of 8,500 people have been recognized as victims - these are both victims and persons whose property was damaged. Among the victims of the mine explosions, there are 4 employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA),” Abbasov said.

He added that though the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office, together with the relevant authorities, has repeatedly urged the population not to visit the liberated territories, the citizens of Azerbaijan, showing negligence, continue to go to these areas, as a result of which they step on mines.