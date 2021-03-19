Azerbaijan unveils volume of payments to heirs of martyrs, disabled servicemen

By Trend





Under the joint control of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Azerbaijan Insurers Association AIA), the process of insurance payments on mortgage loans to the heirs of military personnel who became martyrs or received various degrees of disability as a result of injuries during in Second Karabakh War continues, Trend reports citing the AIA.

“Insurance payments on mortgage loans issued through the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund to the abovementioned persons are provided by insurance companies operating in life insurance sector,” the AIA message reads.

“At the moment, mortgage loans worth over 3.4 million manat ($2 million) have been fully repaid. In this direction, it is also envisaged to pay off mortgage loans worth 130,000 manat ($76,470),” said the message.

“The process of providing insurance payments to the heirs of martyrs and wounded servicemen also continues. To date, the State Insurance Commercial Company of Azerbaijan has paid out over 44 million manat ($25.8 million),” the AIA said.