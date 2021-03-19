Azerbaijan to construct highway to link Baku with liberated lands

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will construct a highway to link the capital Baku with the country's liberated lands in Karabakh, Trend reported with reference to Azerbaijan's State Agency for Automobile Roads' Main Directorate Head Hidayat Rustamov.

"After the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the main roads connecting Baku with border districts will be completed to the border with Armenia," he stated.

Moreover, he noted that about 800 km of rural roads are constructed in Azerbaijan every year. Rustamov added that the annual construction of rural roads in Azerbaijan contributes to the agriculture development and the prompt deliveries of goods to large markets.

It should be noted that in 2020, the agency built and repaired 2,700km of roads and 90 new bridges in the country's liberated territories.

Earlier, during the meeting with Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan will rebuild from scratch over 10,000 square km of territories destroyed under the three-decade-long Armenian occupation.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.