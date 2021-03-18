U.S. to work with Azerbaijan to address common security concerns, regional reconciliation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that his administration will cooperate with Azerbaijan to address common security concerns and regional reconciliation.

He made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the Novruz holiday, Azertag reported on March 18.

“My Administration will work with Azerbaijan to address common security concerns and regional reconciliation. As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we remain committed to helping the sides find a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to promoting reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure a prosperous and peaceful future,” he said.

Biden wished President Aliyev and the Azerbaijani nation "a joyous and prosperous Novruz Bayram".

"This time of renewal is an opportunity to reaffirm our cooperation and commitment to peace,” Biden said.

He expressed support for Azerbaijan's efforts to diversify the economy and develop energy opportunities.

“We also support your efforts to diversify your economy and develop energy opportunities in the Caspian. The United States looks forward to exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation. I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan on this new year and new spring,” Biden added.

On January 27, U.S. Ambassador Earle Litzenberger congratulated Azerbaijan on the restoration of its territorial integrity and expressed the U.S. readiness to participate in the restoration of the lands liberated from Armenia's occupation.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

