Top official condemns Armenia's refusal to give Azerbaijan mine maps

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that Armenia's irresponsible behaviour towards mined areas in liberated territories must be seriously condemned.

"Landmines massively implanted by Armenia in liberated lands of Azerbaijan indiscriminately are killing, maiming civilians and harming the economy and the environment. Armenia refuses to give accurate maps of contaminated areas. The irresponsible behaviour of Armenia must be seriously condemned," Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account on March 17.

Earlier on March 17, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said the fact that Armenia still refuses to hand over a map of mined territories to Azerbaijan is "the continuation of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan” .

The minister stressed that 18 people were killed and 79 were wounded in mine explosions from November 10, 2020.

“Another similar incident occurred on March 16 in Aghdam region. Six civilians suffered as a result of the mine explosion. Two of them were killed. The international organizations and countries must put pressure on Armenia in connection with this issue," he said.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.