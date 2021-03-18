Geopolitical order based on occupation cannot continue - Iranian ambassador

By Trend

A geopolitical order based on occupation and aggression cannot be sustainable, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, some analysts in Iran, Russia, Armenia and other countries have been following a process without taking into account the realities. They thought that the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the continuation of hostilities between the two countries is a great option. Therefore, they considered the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from occupation as a kind of problem in the existing regional order.

Mousavi added that it is necessary to see the realities in politics and international relations together with the truth. Accordingly, those who attach special importance to the constant hostility between Iran's two neighbors were mistaken. No one can take advantage of disputes between the neighbors. Iran supports sincere relations between its neighbors.

“The logical countries define their interests on the basis of peace and stability, not the disputes of their neighbors,” he said.

The ambassador noted that unfortunately, Azerbaijani cities were occupied by war, bloodshed and the expulsion of more than 1 million Azerbaijanis. Despite 4 UN Security Council resolutions, warnings from international and regional organizations, and a number of regional and world countries, Azerbaijani territories have been under Armenian occupation for about 28 years.

Mousavi stressed that the occupation of territories and non-compliance with the principle of territorial integrity of countries was one of the main reasons for instability in the region. The stability and sustainable security in the northern region are very important for Iran.