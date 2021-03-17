Azerbaijan urges Armenia to stop sending troops to Karabakh

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Armenia must stop sending military personnel to Azerbaijan's territory, Trend reported on March 17.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint news conference with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok in Baku on March 17.

"We do not see Armenia’s constructive approach on some points of the statement dated November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders] yet. In accordance with the statement, Armenia pledged to withdraw all military units from the Azerbaijani territory. Armenia must stop sending military personnel to the Azerbaijani territory. This poses a threat to peace and stability in the region," he said.

Bayramov added that Armenia still refuses to hand over a map of mined territories to Azerbaijan.

“This is the continuation of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan,” he said.

The minister stressed that 18 people were killed and 79 were wounded in mine explosions from November 10, 2020.

“Another similar incident occurred on March 16 in Aghdam region. Six civilians suffered as a result of the mine explosion. Two of them were killed. The international organizations and countries must put pressure on Armenia in connection with this issue," he said.

Bayramov added that people are going through a special period in the region, in Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani territories, which were under Armenia's occupation for about 30 years, were liberated, and this created new opportunities for development.

"Azerbaijan has always demonstrated a position based on international principles. We are supporters of the coexistence of peoples within the inviolability of the borders of the countries," Bayramov said.

The Azerbaijani minister added that the opening of communications in the region will benefit all regional countries, including Armenia.

“The opening of communications has been envisaged by the agreement signed on November 10, 2020, but for this purpose, all parties must fulfil their obligations,” he said.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan supports regional peace and cooperation.

He also noted that he earlier discussed with his Slovak counterpart the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the energy, transport, humanitarian, cultural, educational and other spheres.

"The prospects of cooperation within the international platforms such as the UN, OSCE and Eastern Partnership, joint work on restoration and creation on Azerbaijan's liberated territories were also discussed," Bayramov said.

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said that his country is ready to support Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period.

“Slovakia supports the trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia,” Korcok added.

The minister stressed that Slovakia intends to continue the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in various fields. Korcok added that this was his first visit to Azerbaijan after being appointed as a minister and he is delighted with the development of the country.

It should be noted that the Slovak foreign minister earlier met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and they discussed political ties, economic cooperation and the expansion and development of trade relations, as well as the issues related to cooperation in the field of mine action. They underlined the supremacy of the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states and inviolability of borders in interstate relations.