Defence minister visits military units in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry have inspected two military units on liberated territories, the ministry reported on its website on March 17.

As part of the visit, Hasanov and the accompanying officials familiarized themselves with modular-type complexes built under president Ilham Aliyev's order to improve the social and living conditions of units stationed on the liberated territories and talked to servicemen.



To ensure comfortable arrangement, food, and a high level of living conditions for military personnel, dozens of modular-type complexes for various purposes have been installed on the liberated territories in a short time. Work in this area is being continued, the report added.

Under President Aliyev's instructions, new food warehouses were built and commissioned on the liberated territories to strengthen the supply of military personnel with food, fresh vegetables, and other agricultural products.

Products stored in these warehouses, which were put into operation to provide military personnel with fresh and high-calorie food throughout the year, are delivered to military units deployed in different directions to strengthen their supply.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.



