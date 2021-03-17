17.03.2021
20:32
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Slovakia's FM
17 March 2021 [12:23] -
TODAY.AZ
President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korcok, Azertag reported on March 17.
The story will be updated.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/204290.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 17
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
17 March 2021 [18:45]
Azerbaijani president's assistant talks Armenian damage on liberated lands to UNESCO
17 March 2021 [16:31]
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of International Olympic Committee
17 March 2021 [16:27]
Heads of Azerbaijan's political parties to visit liberated Aghdam
17 March 2021 [16:12]
Baku hosting meeting between Azerbaijani, Slovak FMs
17 March 2021 [15:35]
Armenia destroyed significant forest area of Nagorno-Karabakh region - Azerbaijani Ecology Ministry
17 March 2021 [15:18]
President Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
17 March 2021 [14:54]
Azerbaijan urges Armenia to stop sending troops to Karabakh
17 March 2021 [14:04]
Baku hosting joint press-conference between Azerbaijani, Slovak FMs
17 March 2021 [13:16]
Defence minister visits military units in liberated lands
17 March 2021 [12:23]
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Slovakia's FM
Most Popular
Ilham Aliyev: Negotiations underway to open communications in post-war period [UPDATE]
Country registers 980 new COVID-19 cases
President Aliyev: Armenia to pay for all damages to Azerbaijan's historical heritage [UPDATE]
Majestic Shahbulag Castle in Aghdam
Drizzle expected tomorrow
Azerbaijan to use satellites to assess water resources
Azerbaijan celebrates last Tuesday before Novruz
Contact us:
[email protected]
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising