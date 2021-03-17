50 more houses given to citizens affected by war

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has provided 50 more apartments to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans, the ministry’s press reported on March 15.

The apartments are in a residential complex in Baku's Ramana settlement.

Some 3,000 apartments and private houses will be given to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021 under the presidential instructions. Thus, the number of provided houses and apartments to the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be doubled this year, compared to 2020.

So far, 100 apartments have been provided to these categories of citizens in 2021.

As of today, martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans have been provided with around 9,250 apartments and private houses and 7,200 cars.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 1,572 apartments and private houses to these categories of citizens in 2020, 934 apartments and private houses in 2019, and 626 apartments and private houses in 2018. This means that the program of providing houses and apartments to the martyrs' families and disabled war veterans will be increased fivefold since 2018.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is continuously taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.







