Azerbaijani FM, top OSCE official mull Armenia's attempts to violate Karabakh peace deal

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde have discussed the fulfilment of the trilateral Karabakh peace deal, Armenia’s attempts to violate the deal and its refusal to provide the maps of minefields, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

The meeting, which took place on March 15, was attended by extended delegations from both sides.

Bayramov informed his counterpart about the current regional situation, the implementation of the trilateral Karabakh peace deal of November 10, 2020, Armenia's actions that contradict the provisions of the deal, including the sending of a terrorist group and attempts to send its servicemen in civilian clothes to Azerbaijani territory, as well as Armenia's refusal to provide maps of minefields, the ministry said.

Swedish FM Ann Linde noted that she had a very useful meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and discussed many issues with him in detail. She stressed the importance of identifying areas in which the OSCE can contribute to improving the existing regional situation.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE. The two officials also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov and Linde also gave a joint news conference on March 15.

At the news conference, Bayramov said that Azerbaijan's victory in the recent 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war has created a new reality in the region, and this new reality has expanded the opportunities for regional cooperation.

The minister stressed that in accordance with the OSCE Helsinki Final Act, Azerbaijan supports the formation of cooperation on the basis of the principle of inviolability of borders.

"This creates opportunities for coexistence, peace in the region. Cooperation with the OSCE in this sphere can be useful. We think that there are ample opportunities for cooperation in the post-war period," he said.

Bayramov stressed that Armenian servicemen are trying to enter the Azerbaijani territory on civilian vehicles and noted that relevant reports have been submitted to international organizations.

"We have provided international organizations with all the necessary information. All international organizations must put pressure on Armenia. To restore peace in the region, all parties must fulfil their obligations," he noted.

The minister underlined that Azerbaijan fulfils its obligations in accordance with the trilateral agreement and returned all prisoners of war to Armenia under the agreement.

“The Armenians currently held in Azerbaijan are not considered prisoners of war. These are the individuals who, after the cessation of military operations on November 26, 2020, were illegally sent from Armenia to the Azerbaijani territory. They committed crimes, killing both civilians and military personnel. Azerbaijan is taking investigative measures against them in accordance with the legislation. The compliance with the trilateral agreement is essential to avoid a similar incident," Bayramov said.

The minister stressed that “their number is much bigger than the number of prisoners of war that Armenia handed over to Azerbaijan”.

In turn, Linde said at the news conference that the current regional situation was the main topic of bilateral talks with her Azerbaijani counterpart.

“Undoubtedly, the regional situation has strongly changed as a result of the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10 last year,” Linde emphasized, expressing support for the signing of the document.

She also pointed out that the development of bilateral relations is very important for Sweden.

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan highly appreciates cooperation with Sweden and aims to further develop it.

“The mutually beneficial cooperation has been established between Azerbaijan and Sweden in the economic sphere. Economic cooperation between our countries is of great importance. Azerbaijan and Sweden also effectively cooperate within international organizations. Relations between the two countries are also developing within Azerbaijan's cooperation with the EU," he said.