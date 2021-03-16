Mine explodes in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavand, one civilian severely injured

By Trend





Azerbaijani citizen, a civilian born in 1980, Iman Bakhshaliyev, has hit a mine in the Azerbaijani Khojavand district liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the Khojavand District Prosecutor's Office.

The incident was found to have occurred during agricultural work, said the message of the office.

As a result of the mine explosion, Iman Bakhshaliyev received numerous injuries. Besides, he was torn off part of his leg below the shin.

The fact is being investigated in the district prosecutor's office.