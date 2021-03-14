Azerbaijani IDPs take part in e-survey on return to Karabakh

By Trend





As many as 30,000 Azerbaijani IDPs took part in an online survey on return to Karabakh, member of the Working Group on IDPs' Return to Karabakh, set up at Azerbaijan’s ADA University, economic expert, professor Akif Musayev told Trend.

According to Musayev, 100,000 Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs are expected to participate in the survey.

"The survey started on February 22, 2021 and until today 30,000 people have taken part in it. If during the survey 100,000 people express their position on the topic, the research group will prepare the necessary forecasts, and projects that will be presented to the relevant structures. A face-to-face survey is also planned. A random sampling will cover 1,100 families," added the expert.

Azerbaijan had liberated the territories of Karabakh from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).