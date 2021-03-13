Results of study conducted on mineral water resources in Azerbaijan unveiled

By Trend

Azerbaijan should be more extensively using its mineral sources for medical purposes, Trend reports referring to the results of a study conducted in Azerbaijan by the initiative of the State Tourism Agency.

According to the study, balneological resources are not fully used in Azerbaijan.

“Sources of hydrocarbon mineral waters in Azerbaijan are widespread in the territory of the Lesser Caucasus and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. These are Nakhajir (Ordubad), Badamly (Babek), Turshsu (Shusha), Gizilja (Gadabay), Darydagh (Julfa), Istisu (Kalbajar),” the agency message reads.