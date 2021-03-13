European companies intend to continue activity in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

By Trend

The presentation of the 5th edition of the EU Business Environment Report 2020 was held, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Azerbaijani officials, representatives of international organizations, and entrepreneurs took part in the online event.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the relations with the EU.

Jabbarov emphasized the importance of cooperation with the EU delegation to Azerbaijan in terms of applying international experience in implementing systemic measures aimed at expanding and diversifying the country's economy.

The minister pointed out the important role of mutual visits and summits in the growth dynamics of relations between the parties. The EU is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan and the trade turnover amounted to $9.3 billion in 2020. The total volume of the EU investments in Azerbaijan over the past eight years is more than $20 billion.

Talking about the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Azerbaijani economy, the minister of the economy provided the information about the measures of socio-economic and financial support taken to minimize these consequences, the conducted work to liberalize the economy, favorable business and investment environment, and a strategy for promoting foreign direct investments.

Stressing the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani troops under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, Jabbarov said that the implementation of new infrastructure and construction projects on the liberated lands is one of the main tasks.

Jabbarov added that ample opportunities for capital investment will be created and invited the member-states of the organization to cooperate within the planned projects.

Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas spoke about the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, shared his views on expanding the partnership.

The "Azerbaijan 2020: EU Business Environment" report was also held, the opinions of experts were heard during the meeting.

In accordance with the report, over 80 percent of the EU companies represented in Azerbaijan expressed their intention to re-elect Azerbaijan for economic activity.

Moreover, 75 percent of the European companies fully approved the measures taken by the state to minimize the impact of the pandemic. The European companies also stressed the importance of restoring Azerbaijan's control over the liberated territories for both the population and the country's economy.

In conclusion, the issues of expanding economic ties and opportunities for joint projects were discussed.