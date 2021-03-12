U.S. interested in reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

U.S. companies are interested in participating in the reconstruction works in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, U.S. Ambassador Lee Litzenberger said during the meeting with Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on March 11.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S. in the energy sector.

The importance of the exchange of practices between the two countries in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency in the energy transition process was emphasized. In addition, the opportunities for cooperation with the U.S. companies in this direction were discussed.

Moreover, the minister briefed the ambassador on the projects being implemented in the country in the energy field, especially the expansion of renewable energy sources use and the laws drafted for the purpose of regulation of the relevant area. Shahbazov also underlined the plans to supply the liberated territories with green energy.

In turn, the ambassador noted that the Southern Gas Corridor project is supported by the U.S.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $660.8 million in 2020, with export amounting to $24.9 million and import to $635.9 million. In addition, trade turnover amounted to $48.4 million in January 2021.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.