30 Azerbaijani IDP families return to their homes in Karabakh

Thirty IDP families previously residing in Baku due to the Armenian occupation, have returned to their rebuilt houses in the newly-liberated Fuzuli region on the basis of their individual applications, Azerbaijan State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs reported on March 11.

Fuzuli region was liberated in the 44-day-war in 2020 after 27 years of the Armenian occupation.

Houses belonging to these families, which had been destroyed during the first Karabakh war, were rebuilt upon President Ilham Aliyev’s order.

The construction work was carried out at the expense of savings from the state budget allocated to the Committee in 2020.

President Ilham Aliyev earlier declared improvement of IDPs' living conditions as one of the main priorities of social policy and carried out large-scale measures in this sphere.

To date, tens of thousands of IDP families have been provided with houses or apartments in the settlements and residential complexes built for them.

Around one million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions that were occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s.

The war resumed on September 27, 2020 after Armenia attacked Azerbaijani positions and civilians along the line of contact of the troops. The 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10, 2020, by Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied and return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their homeland.