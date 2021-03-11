De-mining work continues in Aghdam region

By Trend





The process of de-mining the territories in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation continues, First Deputy Head of the Mayor’s Office of the Aghdam district, Allahveran Aliyev, told Trend.

According to Aliyev, territories with a total area of 2,671 hectares have already been cleared of mines.

“Besides, the roads in this area have also been de-mined. Presently, landmines are being cleared mainly in cultivatable lands. Then the de-mining of the countryside will begin,” said the deputy head.