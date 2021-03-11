Turkish defence minister visits Khojaly genocide photo exhibition

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has visited a photo exhibition on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Akar and other senior military officials, who visited the exhibition organized by the Azerbaijani consulate general in Istanbul, were informed about the photo exhibits.

Akar noted that the Khojaly genocide will not be forgotten.

"I grieve for the Azerbaijanis killed 29 years ago in Khojaly. The pain of the Azerbaijani brothers lives in our hearts. We have not forgotten this tragedy and will not forget. We will never forget the past, but we will look to the future," he said.

Armenia's armed units, supported by the former Soviet 366th motorized rifle regiment, committed genocide in Khojaly town and massacred the residents of this town on the night of February 25-26, 1992, attempting to flee the occupied town. As a result, the Armenian military servicemen killed 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly. Some experts call the Khojaly tragedy "‘Azerbaijani Srebrenitsa".