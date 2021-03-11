Azerbaijan assessing ecological state of Basitchay reserve

By Trend





To assess the environmental situation in the districts of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, comprehensive monitoring, as well as control related to transboundary rivers are being carried out, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Intergovernmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters for Centralized Resolution of Issues in the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan.

The Basitchay State Nature Reserve in the Zangilan district, with the participation of specialists from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, monitoring is being carried out to plan assessment and restoration work.

To study the radiological and radioecological situation in the liberated lands, a plan-program has been developed in cooperation with the relevant state institutions.

In order to assess the situation related to the sources of thermal and mineral waters in the Kalbajar district, hydrochemical work was carried out. The monitoring results were analyzed taking into account information for the period before the occupation.