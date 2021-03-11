Russian peacekeepers deliver 130 tons of cargo to Kalbajar

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Russian peacekeepers continue to ensure the transit of goods in Azerbaijan’s territories that returned to Baku’s control following the November 10 trilateral peace deal after 30 years of Armenian occupation.

The sixth Russian convoy of the Humanitarian Response Centre, consisting of 20 KamAZ military and escort vehicles delivered over 130 tons of cargo to Kalbajar region, Day.az reported on March 11 with reference to the Russian media.

The cargo contains materials to be used to restore energy and water supply systems to social facilities and residential buildings in the region.

"In total, 20 pieces of equipment were used to transport construction materials and other property necessary to restore the infrastructure of areas affected by the hostilities. This convoy will transport elements and special equipment for restoring the power grids of settlements," Vitaly Glebov, a representative of the Humanitarian Response Centre, said.

He added that the Russian peacekeepers will continue humanitarian activities in the future for the early restoration of civilian infrastructure in the affected areas.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in November under a Moscow-brokered cease-fire deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The deal stipulates the return of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.