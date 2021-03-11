Azerbaijan, Hungary eye Karabakh's rehabilitation, strategic ties

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the visiting Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó have discussed bilateral strategic relations, Hungarian companies' participation in rehabilitating the Nagorno-Karabakh region and cooperation in many other spheres, the Foreign Ministry reported on March 10.

The one-to-one meeting between Bayramov and Hungary's Foreign and Trade Minister Szijjártó and a wide-range meeting attended by the two countries' delegations took place on March 10.

Welcoming his Hungarian counterpart, Minister Bayramov noted with satisfaction the development of bilateral relations in the spirit of friendship, cooperation, and strategic partnership, which is based on the ancient historical ties between the two peoples. It was noted that the existing political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary is being successfully carried out, the ministry said.

Post-conflict rehabilitation

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan highly appreciated Hungary's support for Azerbaijan's just position based on international law, especially during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Szijjártó noted that the existing strategic relations between our countries are manifested not in words but in deeds, and stressed the importance of practical results of this cooperation. It was reiterated that Hungary supports Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the current regional situation, the implementation of deals on the Karabakh peace and unblocking of all communication and transport links, the possibility of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations on the basis of strict adherence to the principles of international law, and new opportunities for cooperation.

He noted that the region had entered a post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction phase, emphasizing that friendly and partner countries can take part in this process, as stated by the Azerbaijani president. The minister particularly stressed with satisfaction Hungary's participation in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the territories affected by the conflict, including the decision of the Hungarian EXIM bank to allocate a loan in the amount of $ 100 million to its companies to that end. Bayramov highly assessed the Hungarian government's proposal to make a donation to demining the liberated areas.

The sides also discussed energy, agricultural, transport and humanitarian cooperation, future prospects and mutual support within international organizations.

After the meeting, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the information and documentation sphere was signed between Azerbaijan's ADA University and Hungary's Diplomatic Academy.

Hungary's support

Later, on the same day, the Azerbaijani and Hungarian ministers gave a joint news conference, Trend reported.

At the news conference, Szijjártó hailed fruitful Azerbaijani-Hungarian cooperation and the successful development of ties.

“There are no unresolved issues between the two countries. This allows us to successfully continue economic cooperation. The main purpose of our visit is to create conditions for the participation of Hungarian companies in the reconstruction work in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. We support the participation of Hungarian companies in the restoration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region," the Hungarian minister said.

Bayramov stressed that as a result of Azerbaijan’s liberation of its lands from Armenia's occupation, a new reality emerged in the region.

“The new opportunities have emerged in terms of the regional development,” he said.

Bayramov reiterated that Azerbaijan supports coexistence in conditions of inviolability of borders and regards the current period as the post-conflict period.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced about cooperation with friendly countries and partners on the liberated territories. Hungary's activity in this context was widely discussed. The concrete steps taken by Hungary are highly appreciated,” he noted.

Bayramov reminded the allocation by Hungary's EximBank of $100 million to the Hungarian companies which are involved in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories and expressed Azerbaijan's high appreciation of this step by Hungary.

Hungary-Turkic Council cooperation

At the news conference, Szijjarto said that Hungary is also interested in cooperation with the Turkic Council member states.

“Hungary is interested in cooperation with member countries of the Turkic Council. We are also interested in opening a joint chamber of commerce, investment fund, and Turkic Academy. Hungary is represented in the General Assembly of the Turkic Council. It is ready to participate in establishing cooperation between the European Parliament and the Turkic Council. The negotiations between the EU and Azerbaijan have entered the last phase. Diversification of gas supplies to Europe is impossible without Azerbaijani gas,” the Hungarian minister said.

He added that an office of the Turkic Council has been established in Budapest. Szijjarto also spoke about support to Hungary by Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the first months of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister said that the planes flying from China to Hungary used the airspace of Azerbaijan.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed, and we have become witnesses to this,” stressed Szijjarto.







