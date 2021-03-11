TODAY.AZ / Politics

Some big infrastructure projects under implementation in liberated lands – Azerbaijani FM

10 March 2021 [15:59] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


A number of big infrastructure projects are being implemented in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark at a joint press conference with Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó , Trend reports on March 10.

"The demining work is underway in the liberated territories and the implementation of a number of big infrastructure projects has already begun," the Azerbaijani minister said.

The minister added that after complete demining, the implementation of other projects will begin.

