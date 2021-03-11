EU special representative for South Caucasus to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

By Trend





EU special representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar left for an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Klaar's Twitter.

"Takeoff from chilly but sunny Moscow for Baku. Preparatory meetings for GID 52 completed. Looking forward to substantive meetings in Azerbaijan," he wrote.

EU special representatives promote the EU's policies and interests in specific regions and countries, as well as on issues of particular concern or interest for the EU. They play an active role in efforts to consolidate peace, stability and the rule of law. The first EUSRs were appointed in 1996.