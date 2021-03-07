Reps of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit Fuzuli airport's construction area

By Trend

Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan have got acquainted with the construction of the Fuzuli international airport during their visit to the district, Trend reports on Mar.6.

The diplomats were informed about the forthcoming work at the airport, the foundation of which was recently laid by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

It was emphasized that foreign partners of Azerbaijan are also involved in the work.

The Fuzuli district had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).