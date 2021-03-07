Turkish FM announces trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Turkey, Turkmenistan

TODAY.AZ / Politics

By Trend

Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan will hold a trilateral meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports on Mar.6.

Cavusoglu made the statement during his visit to Turkmenistan after meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov.

According to him, discussions over the issues of organizing the meeting are currently underway.

"During this meeting, important agreements will be signed, as well as the legislative base of relations between the three countries will be strengthened," added the Turkish minister.

