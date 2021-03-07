TODAY.AZ / Politics

Lybian diplomat harshly condemns Armenia using mosque in Azerbaijani Fuzuli as stable

06 March 2021 [15:17] - TODAY.AZ

The fact that Armenia used the mosque, place of worship of Muslims as a stable is true vandalism, Charge d'Affaires of Libya to Azerbaijan Ashraf Adem said during his visit to Merdinli village of Fuzuli district, Trend reports on Mar.6.

"When I entered the mosque, I saw offensive inscriptions on its walls. This is an insult to the religious feelings of all Muslims. Finally, justice triumphed and Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the occupation. I call on all Muslims to help restore the religious monuments located here," added Adem.

The Fuzuli district had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

