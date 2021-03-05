Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish VP over helicopter crash

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay had a telephone conversation on March 5, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on March 5.

Asadov expressed condolences to Oktay in connection with the death of the Turkish servicemen as a result of the crash of a military helicopter of the Turkish Air Force.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the implementation of the Protocol and Action Plans signed following the ninth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission held in Ankara on February 19.

The views on the prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in various fields were also exchanged.