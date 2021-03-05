Azerbaijan's Aghdam - now huge field of ruins, BBC report says

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Aghdam was a lively city, but now it’s a huge field of ruins, BBC report stated, Trend reports.

BBC emphasized that in 1993 here were fierce battles between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan. As a result of the ongoing Karabakh war, Aghdam remained under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years.

Following a 44-day war to liberate its territories in 2020, Azerbaijan re-gained control over the Aghdam district, including its center (Aghdam city). Following the successful military actions, Azerbaijan forced Armenia to sign the surrender document (the Nov. 10, 2020 statement of Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia).

The BBC report also described the life of Natiq Allahyarov, a native of Aghdam, who visited his hometown. During the first Karabakh war (1992-1994), got wounded in the leg, and since then lived in a hostel for internally displaced persons. For almost three decades, he dreamed of returning to his home one day.



