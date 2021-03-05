Law on Ensuring Gender Equality discussed in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs has held a hearing on "Implementation of the Law on Ensuring Gender Equality (Opportunities and Challenges).

The hearing coincided with the 15th anniversary of the adoption of the Law on Guarantees of Gender Equality, Azertag reported.

The purpose of this Law consists in ensuring gender equality by elimination of all forms of discrimination on sex, creation of equal opportunities for men and women in political, economic, social, cultural and other spheres of public life.

In her speech, the chairwoman, chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova stressed that Azerbaijan pays great attention and care to women and their place in society.

She emphasized the importance of monitoring gender equality in the country.

"Fifteen years have passed since the adoption of the Law on Ensuring Gender Equality. Like other legislations, this law also needs some changes with time. I think that all reports submitted by government agencies should be conducted in accordance with the gender category. It is not the number of women working in the main organizations, but the work done. We must pay special attention to the promotion of gender culture. A number of training courses should be conducted in these areas at all levels," she said.

Speaking about gender equality, the chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova said that both women and men in Azerbaijan are working together showing all their capabilities, strengths and abilities. She noted that women have always been highly respected in Azerbaijan.