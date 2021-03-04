Nakhchivan garrison troops hold command drills

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan garrison troops have held command training classes under the combat coordination plan for the 2021 training year, the defence Ministry reported on March 3.

Commanders and deputy commanders of battalions and batteries took part in the training where practical actions were imitated considering the combat experience of the units that participated in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The methods of organizing and preparing the tactical drills in battalions and batteries, as well as methods and means of fighting against small-sized unmanned aerial vehicles of the imaginary enemy, were demonstrated. Mortar batteries performing practical activities opened fire using simulator mortars.

The tasks of overcoming minefields, as well as artificial and natural obstacles, were practically completed with the use of modern armoured vehicles in battle at nighttime.

At the end of the training, it was noted that positive results were achieved in improving the skills of officers in unit control and using various weapon systems and military equipment, which were recently adopted into the armament.

It should be noted that servicemen from the Separate Combined Troops Army in Nakhchivan took part in the Winter Exercise 2021 along with the Turkish Armed Forces from February 2 to 12 in Turkey's Kars.



